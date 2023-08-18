Sanctioned Russian oligarch Fridman, former owner of Alfa Bank, was informed of suspicion. VIDEO

Mikhail Fridman is suspected of legalising over UAH 700 million. According to the investigation, he moved the money offshore.

This was reported by the National Police.

The funds were withdrawn through various schemes, including under the guise of paying royalties for the use of trademarks previously owned by the parent bank in Russia. They also used a scheme to pay out funds under fictitious transactions concluded with offshore companies.

Law enforcement officers conducted more than 300 investigative actions, including searches, interrogations of dozens of witnesses, research and examinations.

Friedman is suspected of forgery, money laundering, document forgery and tax evasion.

In addition to him, 8 other people were notified of suspicion in this proceeding: the former chairman and acting chairman of the bank's board, three owners of offshore companies and three directors of fictitious companies.

Assets worth over UAH 14.4 million were seized. "Alfa-Bank is nationalised and owned by the state.