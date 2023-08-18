Destruction of enemy RS "Zoopark-1" in direction of Berdiansk. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy radar station "Zoopark-1" in the direction of Berdiansk.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks.
"Destruction of the Ruscists radar station "Zoopark-1". Berdiansk direction. Summer 2023," the comment to the video reads.
"Zoopark-1" is a radar reconnaissance and fire control complex on the MT-LB chassis. It is intended for reconnaissance of the position of enemy firepower, calculation of projectile and missile trajectories, adjustment of friendly firepower, monitoring of airspace, and control of unmanned aerial vehicles.