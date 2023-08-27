Our soldiers of Armed Forces destroyed occupiers’ command post in south of Ukraine with one blow. VIDEO

A command post of the Russian military was destroyed in the southern part of the frontline.

The footage shows how the Ukrainian Armed Forces missile troops hit an enemy base with multiple launch rocket systems, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The command post of the occupiers received a "fiery greeting" from the jets of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine! It was an incendiary day! And we are moving forward, bringing victory closer," the statement said.

See also Censor.NET: Engineer vehicles of 36th Separate Mechanised Brigade break through roads in occupiers' minefields. VIDEO