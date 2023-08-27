In Poland, fake about attack by Ukrainians on Poles was spread. In fact, Georgians attacked. VIDEO

The Warsaw police denied information about a fight between Ukrainians and Poles, which was spread by the Polish media at the behest of Russian propaganda.

The information about the fight was spread by the Polish newspaper Gazeta Stonoga. According to it, a fight allegedly took place in Warsaw on 25 August "between Poles and Ukrainians".

According to the newspaper's "information", on Friday, 25 August, on the embankment, "a group of young people who called themselves Ukrainians" demanded that Poles shout "Glory to Ukraine". According to the author, by doing so, "the Ukrainians decided to mock the Poles".

"The Poles refused, claiming that they were Poles and would not shout these texts. Then they started beating and kicking them. Eight of them suffered numerous injuries, and one (a psychology student) is in hospital," Gazeta Stonoga said in its report.

The journalists also claimed that the attackers were allegedly released.

The Polish police denied this fake.

She confirmed that there had indeed been a fight, but that Ukrainians were not involved. Law enforcement officers questioned 13 people, including Georgian citizens. During the interrogation, it turned out that they were the aggressors in the fight. Ukrainians did not take part in the fight.

