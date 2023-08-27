This week there will be decisions that will further strengthen our soldiers - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally delivered a video address to the public on the evening of 27 August.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported onTelegram from the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky noted: "As usual, there will be meetings of the Council of Ministers this week. The agenda has already been determined. In particular, there will be decisions that allow us to further strengthen our soldiers.

The military command should be more active in preparing the infrastructure for new Ukrainian aircraft.

Diplomats should be more active in promoting everything our soldiers need in communication with partners. In each of the units, the requests are very clear. This is exactly what the results of Ukrainian diplomacy should be."

