Combat work of fighters of separate platoon of snipers "GAR" of 3rd SAB near Bakhmut. VIDEO
7 3772
Fighters of a separate platoon of snipers "GAR" of the 3rd Ukrainian Armed Forces published a video recording fragments of their combat work.
As Censor.NET reports about the recording of the moments of the unit's preparation for the destruction of the occupiers, entering the positions and, directly, eliminating the invaders from a distance of various lengths.
"Sniper sorties as a separate form of art. Military. The video shows the defeat of Russians from a distance of 160 to 1200 meters in the Bakhmut area. The results of the accurate work of a separate platoon of snipers "GAR" of the Third Assault Brigade," says the comment to the video.