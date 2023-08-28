Gunners from "HIMARS" anti-aircraft missile system destroyed "Msta-S" enemy self-propelled guns in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Msta-S self-propelled artillery system in the Zaporizhzhia directionwith the help of the US HIMARS multiple rocket launcher.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack was published on the Butusov Plus channel.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian artillery tracked down and destroyed another Russian 152-mm 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system. The howitzer, which was firing at our positions, was discovered near a forest belt and covered with HIMARS," the commentary to the recording reads.

