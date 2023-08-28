Explosion rang out in occupied Enerhodar, "barracks" of Kadyroviets troops were hit, - Defense Intelligence. VIDEO

Today, the "barracks" of the Russian Guard unit of the Akhmat-1 riot police in occupied Enerhodar was hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"As a result of the operation of the local resistance movement, coordinated by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, an improvised 'barracks' of the Russian Guard unit 'Ahmat-1' was 'damaged'. After the occupation of the city, the 'Kadyrovites' seized and converted a building at 46 Budivelnykiv Street, where a local branch of a Ukrainian bank used to be located, for their own use.

At 09.50, an explosion occurred at the address. As a result, the occupiers' personnel and cars parked in the yard were injured. A fire broke out in the building. Fire crews and ambulances arrived at the scene. Information on the number of killed and wounded Kadyrovites is currently being clarified," the statement said.

At the same time, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that there were no civilian casualties.

"After a series of explosions, the occupiers urgently evacuated the local civil-military administration. At present, inspections are underway in Enerhodar and access to the Internet is restricted," the intelligence noted.

