Our soldiers destroyed rare Russian complex "Svet-KU" for first time. VIDEO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare Russian electronic warfare system "Svet-KU" in the enemy’s rear.

The corresponding video was published by Yaroslav "Loki" Oliynyk, Advisor to the Minister for Strategic Industries, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Svet-KU system has been seen in Ukraine three times - in 2016, 2020 and 2021 in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region.

"This time it was found behind enemy lines, where the Russians did not expect it. This is the first recorded defeat," said Oliynyk.

The RB-636 Svet-KU was adopted by the Russian Army in 2012 and is designed to monitor the situation and track various radio signal sources.

