Ukrainian Mi-24P attack helicopters destroy Russian positions with unguided Hydra missiles. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Armed Forces modified a Soviet-designed helicopter and integrated American Hydra 70 missiles into it. As a result, Ukrainian Mi-24P attack helicopters are destroying Russian positions at the front.
This is evidenced by a video released by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It shows the launch of aircraft missiles from the 19-round M261 launcher, which is mounted on a helicopter pylon, Censor.NET reports.