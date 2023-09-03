Defense Intelligence showed pilot who landed Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Ukraine. VIDEO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has announced a documentary film entitled "Russia’s Downed Pilots", which will tell the story of the intelligence community. In particular, it will reveal the details of the unique special operation "Sinytsia", during which a Russian pilot was lured away and a Mi-8 helicopter was captured.

The teaser for the film has already been published on YouTube.

According to the trailer, the documentary will tell the details of the high-profile Operation Sinitsa. The film's announcement includes a short excerpt with a Russian, who is most likely the pilot who defected to the Ukrainian side.

In the announcement, the Russian pilot stated: "No one wants this war. You will see when Ukraine will win - it is only a matter of time".

The film announced by the intelligence service will be released on 3 September at 22.15.

The head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, described how the intelligence conducted the special operation.

"We were able to find the right approach to the pilot, take his entire family out unnoticed, and eventually create the conditions for him to overtake the aircraft with the crew, who did not know what was happening. When they realised where they had landed, they tried to escape. Unfortunately, they were shot down. I would have liked to take them alive, but we have what we have," Budanov said.

