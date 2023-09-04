Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed enemy Su-25 and 8 Ka-52 helicopters in Melitopol direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and eight Ka-52 Alligator helicopters of the occupiers in the Melitopol sector. According to the military, the total amount of Russian losses amounted to $139 million.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As a reminder, on 17 August, soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade reported that they had shot down an enemy Ka-52 aircraft from an air defence system near Robotyno in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
Also today it became known that a Russian Ka-52 combat helicopter crashed in the Sea of Azov on Friday, 1 September. The crew was evacuated.