Fighters of 3rd SAB hit enemy group of five invaders with kamikaze drone "Wild Hornet". VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade’s anti-tank battalion attacked an enemy group of five occupants with a Wild Hornet drone.
According to Censor.NET, a recording of the accurate attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.
The Wild Hornets FPV drones are funded by the Censor.NET community. From now on, you can send a personalised drone to the military.
