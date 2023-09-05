Kamikaze drone flies into dugout with five occupants. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone sent his UAV into a dugout with at least five occupants.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the virtuoso skills of the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"Our aerial reconnaissance men spotted an enemy group as they were setting up the second line of defence.

Then they sent an FPV 'bird' which, thanks to the incredible skill of the operator from the Rarog unit of the 24th Brigade, flew straight into the dugout where five occupants were. Not everyone managed to get out...", the commentary to the video reads.

