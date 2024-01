Ukrainian paratroopers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslavska airborne brigade destroyed an occupier’s infantry fighting vehicle with a kamikaze drone.

The video shows that as a result of the effective actions of the drone operator, the enemy infantry fighting vehicle burned to the ground, Censor.NET reports.

