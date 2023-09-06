Ukrainian aerial scouts adapted TM-62 anti-tank mines to defeat invaders from air. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters adapted TM-62 anti-tank mines to drop them from drones on the occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, this is evidenced by a video posted on social networks. The video shows six successful resets.

"The tireless and creative inventors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrate more and more sophisticated ways of eliminating the Russian military every time. This time, anti-tank mines flew on the heads of the occupiers from drones. The Russians now seriously think about it - it was not for nothing that they sowed the Ukrainian land with mines, which are now returning to them from the air," the author of the publication writes in the comment.

TM-62 is a class of Soviet anti-tank mines, developed as a successor to TM-57. The TM-62M mine is the main basic model of the TM-62 family, which differ among themselves in the material and shape of the case, and explosive-weight characteristics. In addition to TM-62M, this class includes TM-62P, TM-62P2, TM-62P3, TM-62T, TM-62D and TM-62B.