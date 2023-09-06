Moment occupiers hit central market in Kostiantynivka with S-300 missile. VIDEO
39 948109
Street surveillance cameras recorded the moment a Russian S-300 missile struck the central market in Konstantinovka, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian army's war crime was posted on his social media page by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"When someone in the world still tries to deal with something Russian, it means turning a blind eye to reality. The audacity of evil. The audacity of meanness. Full-scale inhumanity," the commentary to the video reads.