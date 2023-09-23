Pzh 2000 self-propelled gun turns Russian "Acacia" into scrap metal in Novoprokopivka area with well-aimed shot. VIDEO

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers using a German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system destroyed a Russian 2S3 Acacia self-propelled artillery system near Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

The video of the successful work of our soldiers was posted on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

By the way, the occupiers are hunting for German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns both day and night. This self-propelled gun is considered one of the best artillery systems in the world. Thanks to it, our soldiers are conducting a successful counter-battery fight.

