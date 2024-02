Russian troops are doing their best to stop the Ukrainian advance on the Tokmak direction and are deploying their reserves.

In the video, you can see how the occupiers' paratroopers are trying to counterattack our soldiers. However, thanks to the coordinated actions and courage of our soldiers, the enemy was repulsed and forced to retreat, Censor.NET reports.

