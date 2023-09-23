Soldiers of "Chervona Kalyna" destroyed enemy dugout and repelled attack of invaders. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the soldiers destroyed an enemy dugout. With one shot from the soldiers of the 14th Assault Brigade of the National Guard "Chervona Kalyna", the dugout of the Russian occupiers was blown to pieces. In addition, as a result of an accurate hit, the ammunition of the Russians detonated, and the fighters of their unit began to flee and leave their positions.