Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson. VIDEO

The aftermath of the shelling of Kherson city center, which injured four people.

The video was posted on his telegram channel by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Smashed windows, collapsed roofs, putty falling off the walls. Tree branches on the road, asphalt strewn with glass and debris. Four people are injured. These are the consequences of another strike on the centre of Kherson," the statement said.

Two of the victims are currently in hospital, men aged 80 and 50. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. Two more people, men aged 54 and 81, received light injuries. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

