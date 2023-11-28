News Video • War

Special Forces of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroy position of Russian machine gunners on temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. VIDEO

7 2488
The fighters of the PARAGON unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Horlivka, Donetsk region, discovered and effectively destroyed a position of Russian machine gunners, which they had set up in a tower in an industrial area, with an FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch: Border guards strike at Russian deployment site near Lyman. VIDEO

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news