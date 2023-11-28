Putin urges Russian women to give birth to 8 children. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called on Russian women to give birth to 8 children each to overcome the demographic crisis.

He said this during a speech at the plenary session of the World Russian People's Council. He spoke via video link, Censor.NET reports.

According to the dictator, it is impossible to solve the "catastrophic demographic problems" with money, benefits, social payments and assistance alone. According to him, having many children should become the norm, a way of life for all the peoples of Russia.

"Many of our peoples maintain the tradition of the family, where four, five or more children are raised. Recall that in Russian families our grandmothers and great-grandmothers had both 7 and 8 children. Let us preserve and revive these traditions," Putin said.

