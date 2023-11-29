Invader is trying in vain to bring water to his positions. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 30th Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi eliminated the occupier who was carrying water to his position.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was published on social media.

"The occupier, having collected full bottles of water, was calmly returning to his positions when he suddenly came into the field of view of our drone. He even tried to escape, which undoubtedly complicated the task of our aerial bomber. But the experienced pilot of the strike aerial reconnaissance of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade did not leave the enemy a single chance," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Aerial intelligence officers of Russian army are watching elimination of their assault group by two Ukrainian soldiers: "F#ck! They have hosed down them all! Somebody kill them!". VIDEO