Ukrainian manufacturer Kvertus produces unique tactical-level electronic warfare equipment. VIDEO

This is stated in the issue of Ukrainian underdogs, published on the Facebook page of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries, Cesor.NET reports.

The Ukrainian company Kvertus, which is part of NAUDI, is a leading developer of tactical electronic warfare. "This is our undeniable competitive advantage in the global market, which almost no other manufacturer has," says Yaroslav Filimonov, CEO of Kvertus.

The company's headliner product is a portable anti-drone gun that is lightweight and very easy to use.

According to Filimonov, the Russians use several dozen types of electronic warfare equipment, and it will not be possible to compete with them in terms of quantity – you need to win with quality. This is what the Kvertus team is working on, constantly checking their equipment in combat conditions on the front line.

"Every month we order more and more components. A year and a half ago, we had eight people working in production, and now we have 30. Technology is evolving very rapidly. And it is in technology that we reinvest 80 percent of our profits," says the CEO of Kvertus.

