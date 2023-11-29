Instructed to increase number of repair crews and equipment to restore power supply in regions affected by bad weather, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 644th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, we have been working all day in our southern regions.

I held a detailed meeting with the leaders of all those regions that suffered the most from the blow of bad weather. These are Odesa region, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kyiv regions. Government officials – ministers of internal affairs, energy, and infrastructure – reported. He instructed to increase the number of repair crews and equipment in order to provide people with electricity as soon as possible. If necessary, the forces of the State Emergency Service and energy workers from other regions where there were no such problems with bad weather will be involved. It is very important that the number of "Points of Invincibility" in all regions is sufficient for any emergency situation, be it weather or security.

Odesa - a meeting with the military. Air defence for the city, for the region, for Ukrainian Black Sea ports, our export corridor. Regarding heat supply in Odesa. The regional authorities are ready to help the city with everything it needs to restore the boiler house that was damaged by the bad weather.

Mykolayiv. Meeting with our Danish friends who are working in the city on the restoration. The really effective patronage that we have agreed on is Ukraine and Denmark. There were also representatives of the diplomatic corps – those countries that we invited to join the recovery programs, the patronage programs.

And finally, Kherson. Protection of the city, protection of the region. Local leaders presented the results in the construction of shelters. Relevant plans that are yet to be implemented.

I had a very meaningful, detailed meeting with the military. As for the work in the south. We discussed what was needed. We agreed on goals. We also clearly see the priorities in communication with partners regarding supplies," Zelenskyy said.