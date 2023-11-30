The Russians tried to storm the Ukrainian position near Avdiivka, the National Guardsmen repelled the attack. VIDEO

In the Avdiivka sector, the Lviv National Guard destroyed an enemy assault group in a few minutes.

This was reported by the National Guard of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

"Using a thermal imaging drone, at night, aerial reconnaissance men spotted the enemy advancing towards the positions of the Ukrainian military. The coordinates were immediately passed on to the soldiers of the Lviv National Guard unit. Two mortar hits stopped the advance of the assault group," the statement said.

The National Guard noted that 18 enemy stormtroopers were destroyed.

