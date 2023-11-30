Destruction of the enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" in the Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, the video of the successful attack of Ukrainian fighters published in social networks.

"In the Kherson region near the village of Kozachi Lageri, the SOF, in cooperation with the SSU and the scouts of the 140th Marine Corps, discovered and destroyed the Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek flamethrower system with strike drones. With its help, the enemy regularly fired at the positions of our troops on the bridgehead in Krynki. As you can see in these frames, the night detonation of the "Solntsepyok" in entertainment is not inferior to the daytime, " the video comments.

