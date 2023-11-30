Defeat of enemy’s R-330 "Zhytel" electronic warfare system in Lyman direction. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the moment of destruction of the enemy’s R-330 Zhytel electronic warfare system in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy complex was destroyed by special forces from the Third Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave.

"The defeat of the R-330 "Zhytel" electronic warfare system of the Russian occupation forces in the Lyman direction. Another fat target in the assets of the fighters of the 3rd separate regiment of the Sviatoslav the Brave Air Assault Forces," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Russian occupants’ Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed by HIMARS MLRS missile. VIDEO

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers tracked down and destroyed enemy Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system whose crew tried in vain to shoot down a FlyEye reconnaissance drone. VIDEO