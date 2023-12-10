Marines destroy Russian equipment after unsuccessful assault on Krynky village on Kherson region’s left bank. VIDEO

On Saturday, 9 December, the Russian occupiers conducted another unsuccessful assault on the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region. Ukrainian troops destroyed several pieces of enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the Magyar Birds aerial reconnaissance unit, Robert Brovdi, posted this on his Telegram channel. He posted a video of the destroyed equipment.

According to him, 10 out of 11 pieces of Russian equipment were destroyed, including four out of five tanks, two armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and four armoured personnel carriers (APCs). In addition, 28 of the 31 drones detected that day were shot down.

