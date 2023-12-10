Bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Argentina will continue to expand, - Zelensky attends inauguration of Milei. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the inauguration of the newly elected President of Argentina Javier Milea in Buenos Aires and congratulated him on taking office.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelensky's official Telegram.

"This is a new beginning for Argentina, and I wish President Milea and the entire Argentine people to surprise the world with their success," he wrote.

"I am also confident that bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Argentina will continue to expand," Zelensky added.

