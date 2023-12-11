Enemy ATGM fires missile ’unauthorisedly’ after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Operators of Ukrainian drones from the control and artillery reconnaissance battery of the 110th Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko destroyed an enemy anti-tank unit near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, despite the filigree hit of the ammunition into the dugout, the occupiers who were in it managed to survive. The drone filmed the invaders jumping out of the burning hideout and running away. However, the ATGM itself was destroyed. Apparently, it was armed - after being hit, the missile detonated and flew out of the installation.

"Avdiivka direction. We destroyed an enemy ATGM, drove out the crew (it's a pity it's not forever). We also destroyed an electronic warfare device, so now it will not be easy for them," the soldiers wrote in a commentary to a video of a fragment of their combat work.

