Ukrainian border guards reinforce border with Belarus. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards continue to reinforce the border with Belarus, installing various types of barriers. To carry out the work, border guards use both special equipment and equipment received from partners.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Despite the changing weather conditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, SBGS units continue to set up barriers: reinforced concrete, metal mesh and Egoza barbed wire, and mine-blast barriers in threatened areas. Anti-tank ditches are being dug and anti-tank pyramids are being installed throughout the area," the statement said.

According to SBGS spokesperson Andriy Demchenko, the situation on the border with Belarus remains under full control.

Read more: Vereshchuk calls on residents of occupied territories not to participate in Russian presidential election