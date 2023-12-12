Soldiers seized positions and captured two occupants: "How many of you are there, bitch? "Center, there are five f#ckers here. There should be six more ahead". VIDEO
19 66315
Soldiers of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians captured an enemy position and captured two occupants.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on the social network shows a fighter asking wounded prisoners in a trench about other positions and reporting to the commander. Apparently, there were five occupants at the captured position. Two are in captivity, the fate of the other three is unknown.
Warning: Profane language!