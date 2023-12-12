Soldiers seized positions and captured two occupants: "How many of you are there, bitch? "Center, there are five f#ckers here. There should be six more ahead". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians captured an enemy position and captured two occupants.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on the social network shows a fighter asking wounded prisoners in a trench about other positions and reporting to the commander. Apparently, there were five occupants at the captured position. Two are in captivity, the fate of the other three is unknown.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian T-80 tank with ammunition detonation in Svatove direction. VIDEO

Warning: Profane language!

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: SSU Special Forces destroyed Russian S-60 air defense system with cannon. VIDEO