News Video • War

Soldiers seized positions and captured two occupants: "How many of you are there, bitch? "Center, there are five f#ckers here. There should be six more ahead". VIDEO

19 66315
Soldiers of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians captured an enemy position and captured two occupants.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on the social network shows a fighter asking wounded prisoners in a trench about other positions and reporting to the commander. Apparently, there were five occupants at the captured position. Two are in captivity, the fate of the other three is unknown.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian T-80 tank with ammunition detonation in Svatove direction. VIDEO

Warning: Profane language! 

Watch more: SSU Special Forces destroyed Russian S-60 air defense system with cannon. VIDEO

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news