"HIMARS" destroys enemy crew of "SuperCam" reconnaissance UAV. VIDEO

In the southern direction, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and the fighters of the MRLS "HIMARS" crew destroyed the operators of the enemy’s "SuperCam" UAV, the UAV itself and the vehicle used by the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"HIMARS destroys a SuperCam reconnaissance UAV crew in the southern direction. Due to a car breakdown, the operators did not have time to evacuate in time and were eliminated," the commentary to the video reads.

