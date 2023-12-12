Occupier walks along broken column near Avdiivka: "Our broken equipment is mass grave. How many good guys died. This is what war does". VIDEO

The occupier filmed a column of Russian equipment destroyed on the outskirts of Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, the recording, which is dated November 21, 2023, shows at least five armored vehicles. According to the occupier, each of the armored vehicles is "a mass grave."

"This is where our equipment is standing - a mass grave! How many guys died here, good guys... That's what war does," the occupier complains about life.

