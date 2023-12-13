In Lviv region, priest was handed a summons and threatened to be taken by force to Territorial Center for Recruitment. VIDEO

A video was posted on social media in which a man in military uniform rudely talks to the priest, threatens him and says that if the priest does not come to the TCR, he will be taken there by force or his son will be taken away.

On 12 December, two men in Ukrainian Armed Forces uniforms attacked a Greek Catholic priest, Father Andriy Chmyr, who is the pastor of the village of Duliby, near Stryi.

"The man in uniform has a personal dislike for the priest, allegedly after the funeral of his son, when the priest "did not name the rank of the deceased, but said "servant of God".

The man in uniform spoke rudely to the priest, threatening to "load him like a dog" if he did not appear at the TCR or take his son and a son-in-law to the TCR. The video also shows the soldier attacking the father," the publication writes.

In the second video, another man in uniform gives the priest, judging by the conversation, a summons for 15 December. The first man in uniform says that if the priest does not come to the TCR, he will be "loaded like a dog" and will be taken to the military commissariat by force.

The head of the Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, responded to the incident.

He said that "the situation needs to be fully clarified", as only a fragment of the video and a conversation taken out of context are available on the Internet.

"What I can say for sure is that the mobilisation process cannot take place with humiliation of human honour and dignity and should not turn into settling personal scores," Kozytskyi said.

The head of the RMA publicly asked the leadership of the Lviv regional TCR and SS to find out whether the men in the video were indeed their employees and to assess their actions.

