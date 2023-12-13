Occupiers got drunk in dugout and blew themselves up with grenade: "Arm was torn off, we are taking out four bodies one by one!". VIDEO 18+
27 23771
Despite the ban on alcohol and drugs, the Russian invaders got drunk in the dugout. A grenade exploded in the hands of one drunken occupier. As a result, some were killed, others lost an arm or fingers.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!