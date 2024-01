Under unknown circumstances, a Russian invader eliminated itself in the landings near Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"Having carefully watched this video, even the most authoritative experts could not fully establish the true cause of the fire of this Russian soldier," Yurii Butusov wrote.

