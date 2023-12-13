At beginning of war, patrolman Zhovtobriukh disobeyed order to leave Chernihiv and mobilized to assault company of the 58th Brigade. VIDEO

The extraordinary story of Dmytro Zhovtobriukh, who, while working as a patrol police inspector in the Chernihiv region, disobeyed orders, took his personal weapon and chose the hardest way - to join an assault infantry unit.

According to Censor.NET, he is now the deputy commander of a rifle company in the 58th Mechanized Brigade. The 28-year-old soldier told the Butusov Plus channel about the battle on November 11, when he and his comrades managed to completely destroy the enemy group without any losses, take six prisoners and many trophies. He also recalls the conditions in which our heroes had to stop the occupiers' tank columns in the Chernihiv region.

See more: The head of the department of the Chernihiv City Council was detained for receiving more than 142 thousand UAH. bribe: demanded 10% "kickback," - National Police. PHOTOS