Dogs barked in European Parliament’s session hall after European Commission President von der Leyen’s speech. VIDEO
18 72226
An amusing incident occurred after the speech of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
According to Censor.NET, after von der Leyen finished her speech and began to leave the rostrum, a dog barking suddenly sounded in the hall. This caused surprise and smiles on the faces of many participants of the meeting. Later it became known that there were service dogs in the building.