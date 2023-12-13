Soldiers of 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade fight with occupiers during assault on enemy positions in forest in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a fragment of a battle between Ukrainian soldiers and the occupiers in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the soldiers successfully storming the occupiers' positions and entering enemy trenches.

"Dynamic first-person footage of a heavy firefight from an action camera. Our soldiers of the 60th Mechanized Brigade are conducting an assault on one of the Russian positions in the forest in the Kupiansk direction," the video's commentary reads.

Warning: Profanity!

