Ruscists shelled Odesa region: 11 people, including children, were injured. VIDEO

On the evening of 13 December, Russian invaders attacked Odesa region with "shaheds". The enemy attack lasted over 6 hours.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The shelling set fire to a car and a household outbuilding. 11 nearby buildings were damaged. According to preliminary data, 11 people were injured at the scene, including 3 children, and after examination by medical personnel, 5 people were hospitalized with injuries, including 3 children," the statement said.

A mobile heating point has been set up at the site, psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working with the victims and residents, and the Red Cross has organized the delivery of food and warm clothes.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said that a dormitory was damaged as a result of another shelling in Odesa region.

"A civilian was killed in yesterday's shelling. Today, four children are in our hospitals and are being provided with all the necessary medical care," Trukhanov said.

