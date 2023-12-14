Crew of Bradley infantry fighting vehicle shoots down three enemy armored personnel carriers near Avdiivka. VIDEO
The crew of the Ukrainian Bradley IFV from the 47th Magura Brigade destroyed three enemy armoured personnel carriers near Avdiivka.
According to Censor.NET, a video of Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was posted on the social network.
"Excellent work in the most important area: A Bradley infantry fighting vehicle of the 47th Brigade from the ruins of Stepove smashes three Russian "motorbikes" with armoured troops like a shooting gallery! The enemy armoured vehicles probably crossed the railway and were heading towards the Avdiivka Coke Plant, but were destroyed by a 25mm Bushmaster cannon and a TOW ATGM," the video commentary reads.