Zelenskyy responded to criticism of the "consolidation of authority": Don’t build roads and don’t cry. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to criticism that he was trying to "consolidate power" and said there were no enemies inside the country.

The host asked Zelenskyy how he felt about critics who say he is trying to "consolidate authority". In particular, he mentioned Kyiv Mayor Klitschko, who told Der Spiegel that Ukraine was moving towards authoritarianism.

"I say to such people, to leaders or mayors: think about the war, think about how to protect our people. Don't travel around the world every day. Go to the frontline. Our people, our soldiers, what do they need now? Do this. Don't build roads today, don't do that. Spend all your money on weapons, on drones, on society, on pensions, etc. And don't cry because you are leaders. That's why we are here and that's why we stayed, because most people don't cry. People stay and fight against Putin, and we have no enemies in our country. We don't have time for this, and there are no (internal enemies - Ed.). We have only one enemy, Putin, and that's it," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy added that he would continue to support democracy.

"Yes, of course. Of course. Because we are really defending democracy and we are really defending freedom," he concluded.

