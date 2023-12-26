Ihnat on strike on LPD "Novocherkassk" in occupied Crimea: It is possible to overcome Russian air defense with help of certain tactical techniques and good Western weapons. VIDEO

It is not yet known what was on the large Russian landing ship in occupied Feodosia, details will be available later.

The Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this on Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"We can see how powerful the explosion was, what the detonation was like. It's extremely difficult for a ship to survive after that," he explained.

According to Ihnat, "we will find out later whether there were "shaheds" or ammunition".

The spokesman did not confirm the downing of two Ukrainian Su-24s during the attack, as claimed by the Russian Defence Ministry: "Of course, Russia will try to somehow instill some 'facts' about the destruction of Ukrainian aviation into the naive population that does not want to think with its head. ... You should not believe this."

"We have Storm Shadow, we have SCALP in service... Well, obviously, they launch more than one missile (for such a strike - Ed.)," he added.

According to Ihnat, it is possible to overcome Russian air defence with the help of "certain tactical techniques and good Western weapons".

Earlier it was reported that the attack destroyed a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Novocherkassk". The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that the ship was "damaged".

Read more: 13 of 19 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed and large landing ship of Black Sea Fleet of RF "Novocherkassk" - Air Force