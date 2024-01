Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank with the help of the American BGM-71 TOW ATGM (anti-tank guided missile).

According to Censor.NET, the tank commander and gunner were burned alive instantly, while the driver managed to jump out of the burning armored vehicle - the burning enemy tanker ran a few dozen meters more and fell.

