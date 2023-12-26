We are waiting for final text of law on new rules of mobilization from military and people’s deputies - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 671st day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, a discussion on the new rules of mobilization has begun. There is a legislative proposal - the military command, the Ministry of Defense, and other involved bodies have submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It would be right for such rules to be discussed and adopted not behind the lobbies and corridors. People must understand what the military command's vision is, what the motives are for certain rules and conditions proposed by the deputies, and how the issues that our soldiers already have in the Defense Forces are being resolved.

The law is something that applies to everyone. Everyone in the country. It will be right for the military, together with people's deputies, to decide on the basis of the Verkhovna Rada committee how the next year should be provided for our Defense Forces at the legislative level. We are waiting for the final text of the law," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Demobilization of military is possible in 36 months, provided there is shift and no escalation at front, - Zaluzhnyi