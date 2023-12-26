Police lieutenant was killed, two more policemen and two civilians were wounded in shelling of Kherson train station - Ministry of Internal Affairs. VIDEO

A police officer was killed and two others were injured as a result of the Russian army’s shelling of the Kherson railway station on December 26

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

As noted, about 140 civilians at the Kherson railway station were waiting for an evacuation train to depart. At that time, the enemy began a massive shelling of the city.

Police officers who were on duty at the station immediately began evacuating people. Thanks to the precise actions of the police, everyone was brought to safety. Two civilians who received shrapnel wounds are being treated.

"Unfortunately, a police lieutenant from the Kirovohrad region was killed in the shelling. He was on duty in Kherson as part of a combined unit. He was fatally wounded during the evacuation of people. Our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased... Two more police officers are in the hospital with shrapnel wounds," Klymenko wrote.

"Despite the risks, the police always serve and protect. At the cost of their own health and lives. This latest war crime by Russia is being carefully documented. They will be held accountable. For everything," the Minister of Internal Affairs added.