FPV drones "Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets-ed.)" detected and hit two Russian trucks at night. VIDEO
Kamikaze drones "Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets-ed.)" piloted by soldiers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" detected and destroyed two enemy trucks at night.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
We are raising funds for a new batch of FPV drones for our defenders.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]